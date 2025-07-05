Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 5 (ANI): Japanese Encephalitis (JE), a mosquito-borne viral infection, has claimed 13 lives at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Assam so far this year.

The hospital has reported 50 confirmed cases of JE since April 1, raising significant concerns among health authorities.

Dr Ujjal Kumar Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of GMCH, told ANI, "In Guwahati Medical College & Hospital, from April 1 to July 4, 50 patients of Japanese Encephalitis have been admitted."

He added, "Out of the 50 patients, 13 patients have expired here. Three patients left against medical advice. Six other patients have recovered and were discharged. Many patients have come from Kamrup (Rural), Nalbari, and Darrang districts."

According to the authority of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), 14 JE cases from Kamrup district have been admitted to GMCH, with 10 cases from Nalbari, seven cases from Darrang, and three cases from Kamrup (Metro) district.

According to the data of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare of the Government of India, over 840 people died in Assam due to infection of Japanese Encephalitis during the period from 2015 to 2024.

135 people died of Japanese Encephalitis in Assam in 2015, while 92 people died in 2016, 87 in 2017, 94 in 2018, 161 in 2019, 51 in 2020, 40 in 2021, 96 in 2022, 34 in 2023 and 53 in 2024.

In November 2024, Delhi also reported an isolated case of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in a 72-year-old man from Uttam Nagar, West Delhi. However, officials confirmed that there is no outbreak in the city, emphasising that most JE cases reported in Delhi originate from neighbouring states.

Public health measures, as per national guidelines, were implemented, and officials urged residents not to panic.

The patient, a diabetic with a history of coronary artery disease and chronic conditions, tested positive for JE through IgM ELISA on November 6, 2024, during his hospital stay. He was discharged on November 15 after receiving care.

The JE virus, primarily carried by waterfowl and amplified in pigs, is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected Culex mosquitoes. Although the virus can cause febrile and neurological illnesses, it does not spread through human-to-human contact. (ANI)

