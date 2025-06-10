By Bharat Pandey

Tamenglong (Manipur) [India], June 10 (ANI): Tucked in the lush hills of Tamenglong, Manipur's Naga heartland, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya shines as a beacon of opportunity for bright, underprivileged students. Affiliated with CBSE and home to over 500 students, the school blends academics with multicultural values, patriotism, and multilingual learning.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: NC President Farooq Abdullah Takes Train Ride in Newly Inaugurated Vande Bharat Express, Says 'Will Boost Tourism' (Watch Video).

Spread across 30 acres, the campus features smart classrooms, hostels, a library, and staff quarters. With teachers from across India, the co-ed school fosters equality, diversity, and all-around development.

"The facilities are very good. We get free books, free uniforms, and free food. We even stay on board for free. We study for free. Here teachers are very qualified. They are from different states. They provide us knowledge about speaking Hindi, English, and other languages", says Zaeng Pamliu Gangmei, a student.

Also Read | IGNOU Admission 2025: Admissions for ODL Programmes Begin at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in; Check Steps To Apply, Eligibility Criteria and Fees.

Beyond books, the school sparks hands-on learning in science labs and fuels creativity through art and crafts. Here, every child is inspired to dream big--whether in science or the arts.

Another student, Janghiam Lung Pong says, "I want to become an astronomer when I grow up. Because I am inspired to discover new things in the galaxy. There is very much blind space left in the universe, that is why I want to discover them. That's the reason I want to become an astronomer. To achieve my goal, I would have to go to ISRO, one of the biggest organisations in India."

Setting up a quality school in remote Tamenglong is a commendable educational step. With facilities on par with top schools in metropolitians, the administration is grateful to the government. K. C. Alex Panmei, Principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Tamenglong, said, "We are very much grateful to the government of India for giving us such an excellent par excellence school for children who are deprived of facilities." Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Tamenglong continues to empower young minds, bridging dreams with opportunity and paving the way for a brighter, more educated future in this Naga-majority region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)