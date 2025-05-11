Guna (MP), May 11 (PTI) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday reminded the Union government of the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru convening a special session of Parliament during the war with China following a request by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Singh wondered whether India had accepted a third-party mediation as he questioned the "silence" of PM Narendra Modi over the understanding reached between India and Pakistan after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Singh demanded that Modi attend all-party meetings and the government convene a special session of Parliament, given the latest developments- the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and an understanding reached between India and Pakistan amid the cross-border military confrontation.

Referring to the "ceasefire" announced by US President Donald Trump on Saturday in the midst of growing military confrontation between India and Pakistan, Singh said it is a stated position of India that it will never accept a third-party intervention (on cross-border issues).

He questioned the reliability of Trump's statements.

"When and what he (Trump) will say cannot be guaranteed. But the silence of the Prime Minister has annoyed us. The PM also doesn't participate in all-party meetings," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister told reporters.

During the 1962 war with China, the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had convened a (Parliamentary) session on the demand of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said.

"We demand that a special session of Parliament be called. At least he (PM) should participate in all-party meetings," Singh said.

In reply to a question whether the US is trying to play a mediator between India and Pakistan, Singh said India has the sole right over Kashmir.

"The decision on whether to merge (Jammu and Kashmir with India) was left to princely states. Following which, the then Maharaja of Kashmir decided to stay with India," he said.

India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

