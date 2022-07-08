Bengaluru, Jul 8 (PTI) After expelling MLAs S R Srinivas and K Srinivas Gowda from the party's primary membership for "breach of discipline", the JD(S) on Friday petitioned the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker, seeking their disqualification as legislators.

Defying the party's directive, Srinivas and Gowda had voted against the party's official candidate D Kupendra Reddy in the June 10 Rajya Sabha election.

"Against two legislators S R Srinivas (Gubbi) and K Srinivas Gowda (Kolar), we have given a complaint to the Speaker and sought their disqualification. They have remained away from the party for sometime now, not attended legislature party meetings, and have been sharing a stage with Congress leaders and have openly expressed their desire to join that party," JD(S) Whip Venkat Rao Nadagouda said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, their activities attract action under the 10th schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law).

"We have submitted our complaint to the Speaker (Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri) with all the documents and the Speaker has assured that he will look into it and take necessary action in accordance with law," he added.

According to JD(S), Srinivas had cast his first preference vote to the BJP's Lahar Singh Siroya and the second preference vote to Congress' Mansoor Ali Khan, while Gowda voted for Khan first and then Siroya in the RS poll.

JD(S) State president C M Ibrahim had in June issued an order expelling both of them from the party.

