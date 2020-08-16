Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) on Sunday expelled Bihar Industries Minister Shyam Rajak from the party, months before the Assembly polls.

"Bihar JD (U) president, Vashishtha Narayan Singh has expelled Shyam Rajak from primary from the party," said JD (U) in a statement.

Rajak is likely to join Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), sources said.

Sources say RJD is in touch with Rajak, who is unhappy with Ashok Choudhary's entry into JDU recently.

Choudhary was the president of Congress' Bihar unit but now is a minister in the JDU-BJP coalition government in the state.

Speaking to ANI on June 28 over the phone, Rajak said that he wanted to quit politics. However, he changed the plan after leaders of JDU and BJP met him.

Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October-November and the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29. The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to coronavirus pandemic and has sought suggestions from political parties. (ANI)

