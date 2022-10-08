New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): A day after Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad in the land-for-job scam, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Modi on Saturday took a dig at Mahagathbandhan government, saying that the scam was exposed by the president of JDU Lalan Singh and Shivanand Tiwari, who have asked CBI to take action against Lalu Yadav but now expressing support for the RJD chief.

The chargesheet has been filed against former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and 13 others in the land-for-job scam.

"This is a proven and shut case, no one can escape it. The chargesheet has been registered against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti. Although the chargesheet has not been filed on Hema Yadav, but all these people are involved in it," said Modi.

The BJP leader said that his party will expose how Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal are working to protect against corruption.

"How Nitish Kumar can celebrate the birth anniversary of 'Loknayak' Jayaprakash Narayan, who fought against corruption when today he himself is running a government in Bihar with the corrupt people. We will also go to the public and expose all these matters, how Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal are working to protect corruption," he questioned.

He further said that the land-for-Job scam was exposed by the current president of JDU Lalan Singh and Shivanand Tiwari.

"In 2007, when Lalu Yadav was the Railway Minister in the UPA government, then Lalan Singh and Sharad Yadav had gone to meet Manmohan Singh and had given a memorandum to them stating that Lalu Yadav, being the Railway Minister, is illegally giving Group D posts to people in exchange for land," said the BJP leader.

The alleged scam occurred when Yadav was Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009. Apart from the RJD leader, the chargesheet also includes the name of the then Railway General Manager.

Modi further said that the JDU which provided documents about role of Lalu Yadav and has put pressure on CBI to take action is now showing support for the RJD chief " just for power" .

"After investigating the case exposed by JDU leaders in Jabalpur, Mumbai, Jaipur and Hajipur, the CBI had first registered an FIR. The people who provided the paper, those who were making allegations, pressurised the CBI to take action. Now when action is being taken, the same people are showing support for Lalu Yadav only for power," he said.

He further alleged that Lalu Yadav gave jobs to about 1400 people in exchange for land.

"CBI has filed this FIR chargesheet on the basis of strong evidence and now there are many more cases. There are dozens of cases in the land for job scams, which CBI has not yet been able to investigate. Lalu Yadav has given jobs to about 1400 people. The CBI is investigating how many of those gave land in exchange for jobs and what other benefits were taken from them is being investigated," said Modi.

He alleged that JDU disclosed all these matters to CBI and they were providing the probe agency with paper.

"All the things which are coming in front of the public, I believe that all these matters were disclosed by JDU, which is running the government in Bihar along with RJD today and is standing in support of Lalu Yadav. They are now alleging that CBI is taking action against Lalu Yadav deliberately, when CBI has filed PA in September 2021, there was the NDA government in Bihar at that time. When FIR was filed there was the NDA government. The JDU was providing papers and pressurizing the CBI for not taking action and now when action is being taken, JDU is seen standing in support of Lalu," he added.

The BJP MP said that in his book "Lalu Lila" he has mentioned about all the scams done by the former chief minister with proof.

"Lalu Lila" I have also written a book in which I disclosed the assets of Lalu Yadav. In this book, all the scams ranging from the land for scam till today, during Lalu's tenure, I have written all this scam in "Lalu Leela". I have put all the documents with proof, whether it is an IRCTC scam, fodder scam, land for scam or how Lalu's family become the owner of more than 150 properties in a short time.

He further alleged that only Tejashwi Yadav alone is the owner of more than 52 properties at the age of 32.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a chargesheet against former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and 13 others in the land-for-jobs scam.

According to the CBI, the chargesheet has been submitted before a CBI court in Rouse Avenue in Delhi.

The FIR, registered in the matter earlier, reads that during the period 2004 to 2009 various persons were appointed as substitutes in group D posts in different zones of the Railways in exchange for land, by the unknown Public Servants of the Indian Railway and later they were regularised. (ANI)

