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New Delhi [India], March 18: Q1 of 2026 is not just a timestamp; it is a signal flare. The young leaders featured in this list represent a shifting paradigm in Indian entrepreneurship, where digital fluency, purpose-driven innovation, and bold execution converge to create lasting impact.

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1. Raj Shamani: The Voice Redefining Business Content for Gen Z India

In a world where business wisdom often sits behind paywalls and corporate jargon, Raj Shamani emerged as the translator India's youth didn't know they needed. Starting from his family's FMCG business, Raj pivoted into what would become one of India's most influential entrepreneurial voices.

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As the host of the widely popular "Figuring Out" podcast, he has built something rare: a platform where startup founders, CEOs, investors, and global thought leaders speak in a language that resonates with everyday ambition. His interviews don't just inform-they inspire action.

Beyond content creation, Raj is an active startup investor, backing emerging founders while continuing to build a massive online community that looks to him for unfiltered insights on startups, finance, and personal growth. He doesn't just report on entrepreneurship; he lives it, shares it, and scales it-making him one of India's most relatable business leaders under 35.

2. Harjinder Singh: Building Digital Dominance, One Brand at a Time

While many talk about digital transformation, Harjinder Singh actually delivers it. As the Founder and CEO of Top Rank Master, he has spent over 11+ years turning digital visibility into measurable business growth for 1000+ clients across India, the USA, UK, Australia, and Dubai.

His approach is straightforward: performance over promises. Top Rank Master doesn't chase vanity metrics-it engineers search dominance, scalable campaigns, and sustainable digital success for modern brands navigating an increasingly competitive online landscape.

Inspired by A. P. J. Abdul Kalam's vision of creating job creators, Harjinder combines strategic leadership with hands-on execution. But his impact extends beyond client wins. Through practical coaching and mentorship, he is actively empowering the next generation of digital marketing professionals, contributing to India's evolving digital economy one marketer at a time.

In a cluttered industry full of quick fixes and hollow claims, Harjinder stands out for building real systems that work-and last.

3. Imtiyaz Qureshi: Turning Gifting Into Meaningful Human Connection

Most entrepreneurs build businesses. Imtiyaz Qureshi is building bridges between people. As the CEO and Founder of Hadiyah and Giftech Global, he has redefined gifting from a transactional afterthought into a deliberate, meaningful experience.

With over 15 years in the industry, Imtiyaz understands that gifting is never just about the product-it's about what it represents. His vision of creating a "House of Brands" aims to bring together thoughtful, culturally inspired, and innovative gifting solutions under one umbrella, blending technology with personalization and deep human insight.

Whether serving individuals celebrating milestones or businesses strengthening relationships, Giftech Global delivers seamless gifting experiences that reach every corner of the globe. His mission is simple yet profound: to make every gift meaningful, memorable, and effortlessly delivered worldwide.

In a world increasingly dominated by digital interactions, Imtiyaz is proving that the most powerful technology still serves a timeless human need-connection.

4. Prof. Dr. Anshuman Naik: The One-Man Army Against Diabetes

In the tribal district of Sundergarh, Odisha, far from India's metropolitan medical hubs, Prof. Dr. Anshuman Naik is quietly waging war on one of the country's fastest-growing health crises: diabetes.

Widely known as the "True Enemy of Diabetes," Dr. Naik (MBBS, MD, Diploma in Endocrinology and Diabetes) founded Sweet Life Diabetes Care & Research Center in 2012 with a radical vision-treating diabetes not just with medication, but with yoga, exercise, home-based nutrition, and lifestyle transformation.

Over the past decade, he has treated more than ONE LAKH people using an integrative approach that minimizes pharmaceutical dependence while maximizing sustainable health outcomes. A Fellow of Diabetes India, the Euro-Asian Academy of Clinical Diabetology, and the Indian Society of Chronomedicine, Dr. Naik has also completed advanced training from Harvard Medical School.

His contributions have earned him the Best Diabetologist Award conferred by the Governor of Maharashtra. Yet his greatest achievement isn't an accolade-it's the thousands of lives reclaimed from chronic illness through compassion, science, and relentless dedication.

Now offering online consultations via WhatsApp (9556477997), Dr. Naik is proving that world-class medical care doesn't need glass towers-it needs purpose.

5. Parul Gulati: Where Bollywood Meets D2C Innovation

Most actors build brands around themselves. Parul Gulati built a business that stands on its own.

As the founder of Nish Hair, one of India's fastest-growing D2C hair extension brands, Parul has carved a rare path at the intersection of entertainment and entrepreneurship. What started as a niche idea-premium, accessible hair extensions for modern Indian women-has evolved into a scalable business known for its innovation, quality, and relentless digital presence.

But Parul's edge isn't just her product. It's her storytelling. Leveraging her personal brand and deep understanding of content-driven marketing, she turned Nish Hair into more than a beauty company-it became a movement redefining modern beauty standards in India. Her approach is honest, relatable, and rooted in authenticity, resonating with a generation that values substance over superficial influencer endorsements.

Balancing a thriving acting career with building a business isn't easy, yet Parul makes it look seamless. She understands that in today's market, the best brands don't just sell products-they tell stories, create communities, and empower their audience.

Through Nish Hair, Parul is proving that content-driven entrepreneurship isn't a trend-it's the future. And for young founders watching her journey, the message is clear: your story is your superpower.

Conclusion

The young leaders featured in this list are not waiting for permission. They are building, iterating, and scaling with a clarity of purpose that defines this generation. From digital content to medical innovation, from performance marketing to human connection, these entrepreneurs represent the future of Indian business-bold, relatable, and undeniably impactful.

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