Patna (Bihar) [India], October 3 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly polls in Bihar, Janata Dal (United) MLA Sanjeev Kumar joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday.

The Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav welcomed him to the party.

Also Read | Did Air Chief Marshall AP Singh Say IAF Is Ready To Fly Strikes Against Ladakh Protesters After 6 Months Grounded? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Video Peddled by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

Speaking to reporters, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Due to bad weather, I could not join the welcoming ceremony. I addressed the gathering online. Sanjeev Kumar has joined the party; we welcome him. There are many people who are willing to join. Seat sharing will be announced soon."

In a post on X, Dr Sanjeev Kumar assured confidence that the RJD government will be formed and Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister.

Also Read | 'Watching the Stampede Videos Is Painful': Madras High Court Orders SIT Probe Into Stampede at Vijay's Rally in Karur.

Dr Sanjeev Kumar shared, "Today I took membership of the Rashtriya Janata Dal in front of 40,000 people. All the people took a pledge that the people of Parbhatta will give their blessings to me again. I pledge that if I win with less than 50,000 votes, even if I win, I will resign after winning. This is my faith in the people of Parbhatta. This time the RJD government will be formed and Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister. Jai Hind."

Dr Sanjeev Kumar joined the RJD at an event in Parbatta in Khagaria district on Friday.

Political activity in Bihar has intensified with leaders trading barbs against each other ahead of the polls.

The primary contest is between the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Mahagathbandhan led by the RJD.

In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)