Kota (Rajasthan), Jan 8 (PTI) A 20-year-old youth, who was preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his PG room in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Abhishek, a resident of Guna in Madhya Pradesh, who had been preparing for the JEE at a coaching institute in Kota since May last year. He lived in a PG room in Dakaniya area under the Vigyan Nagar Police Station here.

It is the second case of suicide by a coaching student within 24 hours in coaching hub Kota as another JEE aspirant from Haryana, identified as Neeraj (19), was found hanging from a noose in his hostel room late Tuesday evening.

The deceased youth had been preparing for JEE-Mains at a coaching institute here since May last year, he added.

The SHO said that they received information in this regard around 7.45 pm on Wednesday following which the police personnel rushed to the spot.

The youth's body has been placed in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem to be conducted after the arrival of his family members, who have been informed of the tragedy, he added.

The SHO further said that no suicide note was recovered from the PG room and the reason behind this extreme step by the youth is yet to be ascertained.

