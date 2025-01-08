Tirupati, January 8: Four devotees, including three women died and several more were injured in a stampede here on Wednesday night as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills, a police official said. Hundreds of devotees turned up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam commencing from January 10. Tirupati Stampede: 4 Dead, Several Others Injured After Stampede Takes Place at Vishnu Nivasam in Andhra Pradesh During Distribution of Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan Tokens, CM Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Shock (Watch Videos).

Stampede Occurs at Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati

"Three women and a man died in the stampede," the official confirmed to PTI. Meanwhile, videos of police administering CPR on a couple of woman devotees and injured persons being shifted in ambulances went viral.

