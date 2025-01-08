Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep shock over the death of four devotees in the stampede. (Photo credits: X/@sudhirjourno)

Tirupati, January 8: Four devotees, including three women died and several more were injured in a stampede here on Wednesday night as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills, a police official said. Hundreds of devotees turned up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam commencing from January 10. Tirupati Stampede: 4 Dead, Several Others Injured After Stampede Takes Place at Vishnu Nivasam in Andhra Pradesh During Distribution of Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan Tokens, CM Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Shock (Watch Videos).

Stampede Occurs at Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati

Three confirmed dead in a stampede occurred at Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati during the distribution of Vaikuntadwara Sarvadarshan tokens today. The incident happened when a large number of devotees rushed to collect tokens, leading to a severe stampede. One of the deceased… pic.twitter.com/B6Hl2UyWik — SNV Sudhir (@sudhirjourno) January 8, 2025

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep shock over the death of 4 devotees in the stampede that took place near Vishnu Niwasam in Tirupati for darshan tokens at Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara: Andhra Pradesh CMO https://t.co/NAXv23jyw1 — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2025

"Three women and a man died in the stampede," the official confirmed to PTI. Meanwhile, videos of police administering CPR on a couple of woman devotees and injured persons being shifted in ambulances went viral.

