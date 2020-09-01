Patna, Sep 1 (PTI) The Joint Entrance exam (JEE) - Mains for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and centrally funded technical institutions was conducted sucessfully in Bihar on Tuesday with candidates expressing satisfaction over the arrangements in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In Gaya, candidates Vaishnavi, Satwik, Prakash and Ravindra said that social distancing norm was maintained at the test centres.

The examinees stood in queues and were allowed entry into a test centre in a staggered manner, after being sanitised at the gate. Masks were distributed to the aspirants and they were asked to maintain social distancing.

All seats were thoroughly sanitised and work stations and keyboards were disinfected before and after each exam shift, officials said.

Parents too seemed to be pleased with the arrangements. "The exam was held in accordance with the guidelines issued by the government," they said.

A parent said in Purnea, he did not face any problem in taking his daughter to the venue despite the lockdown. An examinee's father said in Patna that his son did not face difficulty in reaching the venue as many buses and auto rickshaws were available. The examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was held at centres across the state amid elaborate arrangements due to the pandemic.

The exam which had been postponed twice in view of the pandemic is scheduled from September 1 to 6.

Based on the results of the JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the top 2.45 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JEE-Advanced is scheduled to take place on September 27.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), for admission to medical and dental colleges, is scheduled to be held later this month.

The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the two exams amid a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases, saying a "precious year" of students cannot be wasted and life has to go on.

