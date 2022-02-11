Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 11 (ANI): The anti-terrorism squad (ATS) of Jharkhand Police has arrested two people in connection with the sale and purchase of ammunition for hardcore Naxals, state ATS said on Thursday.

Officials of the ATS informed that the accused persons were selling the ammunitions and cartridges to regional commander of Naxal outfit CPI (Maoist) Ravinder Ganju.

Ravinder is carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his arrest.

The arrested accused have been identified as Fazal Alam and Mangal Goswami. (ANI)

