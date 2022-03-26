Latehar (Jharkhand) [India], March 26 (ANI): Three Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) extremists including Sub Zonal Commander and Area Commander were killed in an encounter that took place between security forces and the banned extremist outfit in the Latehar district of Jharkhand, informed police officials on Saturday.

The security forces who were involved in the encounter also comprised of Jharkhand Jaguar, Latehar Police and other units of Jharkhand police.

Following the encounter, a search operation is underway in the area. (ANI)

