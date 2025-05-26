Cricket

India News | Jharkhand: BIT Sindri Fines Students Involved in Campus Violence

Twenty-one students were fined by BIT Sindri for their alleged involvement in a clash on the campus, an official said on Monday.

Agency News PTI| May 26, 2025 07:26 PM IST
India News | Jharkhand: BIT Sindri Fines Students Involved in Campus Violence

Dhanbad, May 26 (PTI) Twenty-one students were fined by BIT Sindri for their alleged involvement in a clash on the campus, an official said on Monday.

Property worth over Rs 10 lakh was damaged in the clash, which happened between engineering students of the first and third years on May 12, he said.

"For recovery of the damage, the management has imposed fines of Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 on the students, who were found involved in the clash by a probe committee," said general warden RK Verma.

A first-year student, with the help of some "outsiders", allegedly beat up a third-year student, following a heated exchange of words during the freshers' event, leading to the clash.

The college had set up a five-member committee, led by Verma, to probe the incident. The committee submitted its report on Sunday evening, identifying students who indulged in the violence.

Initially, only first and third-year students were believed to be involved, but the probe revealed participation of second and fourth-year students as well, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

