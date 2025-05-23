Ranchi, May 23 (PTI) The BJP on Friday intensified its attack on the JMM-led Hemant Soren government and DGP Anurag Gupta, alleging that his continuation in office after his retirement date is not only unconstitutional, but also poses a serious threat.

The party alleged that Gupta's continued presence at the top post is intended to "indulge in crime and shield illegal activities", calling the situation in Jharkhand "peculiar and alarming."

Gupta, a 1990-batch IPS officer, was due to retire on April 30, but has continued to hold charge.

Talking to reporters, BJP state president and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi said, "Keeping a DGP in his post even after his retirement on April 30 is illegal and unconstitutional. Now, I am afraid that anyone, anywhere can be attacked through Hemant Soren's favourite DGP."

There is hardly any other state in the country facing a situation like this. Jharkhand has been constitutionally without a DGP for the last 23 days, the former CM said.

The Leader of the Opposition has been vocally opposing Gupta's continuation since April 30.

In a recent social media post, he wrote: "There is a limit to shamelessness, but the @HemantSorenJMM government has crossed it. Jharkhand has become the first state in the country where the post of DGP is vacant, and the person acting as DGP is working without salary!"

"Wow, Chief Minister! This is the creation of a new India — an administration without salary, without constitutional validity, driven only by corruption!", Marandi said.

Marandi also launched a scathing attack on the Hemant Soren-led government, accusing it of systematically crippling key constitutional and quasi-judicial institutions that are mandated to ensure transparency, accountability, and justice for the public.

"Institutions like the Lokayukta, State Women's Commission, Information Commission, and Consumer Forums have been rendered ineffective due to years-long delays in appointments," he said.

"Where there should be chairpersons and members, some have none, and some neither," he alleged.

Marandi claimed that over 5,000 cases are pending in the Women's Commission, which has been without a chairperson or member since 2020.

He alleged, "The paralysis of these institutions is weakening the democratic structure of the state. They are essential not just for delivering justice but also for holding the government accountable."

Marandi also rejected the state government's earlier justification for delays in appointments, including the lack of a Leader of Opposition.

"Today, a Leader of Opposition exists, yet the appointments are stalled," he said, alleging, "This clearly signals the government's unwillingness to face scrutiny or allow any independent inquiry into its actions."

Regarding Gupta's appointment, Marandi alleged that the government has "ignored Article 312 of the Constitution", which empowers the UPSC in such appointments, and has "disregarded Supreme Court directions."

Attempts to reach Gupta for comment went unanswered.

A senior official from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) office said they have received "no intimation regarding continuation or retirement of the DGP either from the state or Centre", and issued "no salary or pension to him so far", an official said.

He said that in accordance to provisions, the state government gives the salary of IPS officers posted in the state, and the office of the CAG issues pay slips.

Gupta was first given additional charge of DGP in July 2024, replacing Ajay Kumar Singh (1989-batch IPS officer), whose 2023 appointment had ended a long-standing dispute over DGP selection in the state.

The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed a contempt petition in January 2023 against the state government and former DGP Neeraj Sinha, who allegedly remained in office after superannuation in January 2022.

Gupta's appointment in July 2024 reportedly caused tension within the ruling alliance, with the Congress objecting that coalition partners were not consulted on such a major decision.

He was previously removed from the DGP post by the Election Commission ahead of Assembly polls due to his "history of election-related misconduct." Despite that, the JMM-led government reappointed him as DGP on February 3, 2025.

