Ranchi, Jun 18 (PTI) Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju on Wednesday said the party will select its candidates with full transparency and grassroots participation for the upcoming Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) elections.

While urban local body polls in Jharkhand are held without party symbols, the Congress has decided to support its candidates as party-backed independents, a senior official said.

Also Read | Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Arrested: Ahmedabad Crime Branch Apprehends History Sheeter Manoj Aka Chakki Shankarlal Salvi From Rajasthan's Udaipur After 3-Year Hunt.

"The election for RMC is not just a political contest for the Congress, but a golden opportunity to present its policies, principles and commitment to development among the people. We will select candidates with full transparency and participation of grassroots workers of the organisation," Raju said.

State Congress chief Keshav Mahato Kamlesh said, "The party will participate in the polls with full strength and commitment, and the organisation will be active in every ward."

Also Read | Diarrhoea Outbreak in Odisha: 2 More Patients Die in Jajpur District; Toll Touches 13.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)