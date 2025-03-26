India News | Jharkhand DGP Holds Detailed Review Meeting Ahead of Ram Navami, Eid, and Sarhul Festivals in State

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 26 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming festivals of Ram Navami, Sarhul, and Eid, Jharkhand's Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta assured on Wednesday that thorough review meetings were held with officials to ensure the peaceful celebration of these festivals in the state.

Addressing a press conference here today, the DGP underlined that detailed security measures have been put in place, with feedback gathered from all relevant departments.

"We held review meetings with officials ahead of the festivals of Ram Navami, Sarhul and Eid to ensure that the festivals are celebrated peacefully. A detailed review was conducted to ensure that there was no kind of problem, and feedback was taken from everyone. The concerned officials have been asked to review the security arrangements in their respective districts and keep a check on every route and keep an eye on anti-social elements," DGP Gupta said.

"Additional forces will also be provided to the districts that require them, and Rapid Action Force (RAF) will also be deployed in sensitive areas," he said.

The DGP also mentioned that authorities have been instructed to monitor routes closely, remain vigilant against anti-social elements, and implement strict controls on provocative content, such as songs and speeches, to prevent unrest.

"One of the instructions given to the districts is that no provocative songs, slogans, or speeches should be played on the DJ, which could create an atmosphere of anger and reactions among the people. This is an important point, and we will ensure its implementation," DGP Anurag Gupta said.

Meanwhile, a scuffle and mild stone pelting took place between two groups during Mangla Julus (procession) as part of the Ram Navami celebration at Jhanda Chowk of Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Nancy Sahay, Deputy Commissioner, Hazaribagh, the situation is peaceful and under control, as of now.

"One group was playing some songs during the procession, which was objected to by the second group, resulting in a scuffle and stone pelting. However, it did not escalate as the forces deployed there took control of the situation. As of now, the situation is peaceful and under control," Sahay said.

Afterwards, adequate forces were deployed on the spot.

Earlier, on February 26, a scuffle broke out in Hazaribagh's Ichak area over the use of a sound system. The situation escalated into stone pelting, but authorities quickly stepped in (ANI)

