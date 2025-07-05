Ramgarh (Jharkhand) [India], July 5 (ANI): Four people were killed after a portion of a mine collapsed during suspected illegal mining in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Saturday, officials said.

Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz said the incident occurred within the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) area.

"The incident occurred in the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) area. Earlier, several advisories were issued to their management... An investigation team has been formed, and whoever is responsible will be held accountable. Four people died in this incident, and the postmortem process has started," he said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Ramgarh, Anurag Tiwari, said the administration had reached the spot and assured a thorough investigation.

"This incident occurred on the boundary of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL). We have reached the site of the mine collapse. All angles are being investigated, after which the cause, casualties, and injuries can be ascertained... This is a matter of illegal mining in CCL," Tiwari said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

