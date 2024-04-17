Lohardaga, Apr 17 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was killed and 24 people were injured after a pick-van carrying a generator set and soundbox overturned on a Ram Navami procession in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened near Rana Chowk in Lohardaga town, they said.

The injured persons were admitted to the Sadar Hospital. Later, four persons whose conditions were serious were referred to RIMS-Ranchi, they added.

