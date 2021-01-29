Medininagar, January 29: A para-teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping and poisoning a 13- year-old girl to death in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Friday.

The girl, with whose family the 35-year-old accused had a land dispute, was raped inside an empty classroom in a school in Panki police station area on Wednesday and was then poisoned, Lesliganj Sub-divisional Police Officer Anup Kumar Baraik said. Mumbai Rape Case: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped by Father's Friend at Aarey Colony, Accused Arrested.

She died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Thursday, the officer said, adding that the accused has been arrested. The post-mortem report of the girl has confirmed that she was raped and poisoned, the officer added.

