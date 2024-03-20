Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 20 (ANI): CP Radhakrishnan, the Governor of Jharkhand, assumed additional charge as the Governor of Telangana at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe administered the oath of office to Radhakrishnan at a function attended by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues and other dignitaries at the Raj Bhavan here.

Radhakrishnan was given the additional charge as Telangana Governor following the resignation of Tamilisai Soundararajan from the position.

After the swearing-in, he said he would collaborate with all stakeholders, including the central and state governments. He also urged all political parties, officials, and civil society organisations to prioritise addressing the needs and aspirations of the common people.

"I am honoured to assume the office of Governor of this great state. As I step into this role I am filled with sense of responsibilities and duty towards the people of Telangana. I extend my heartiest gratitude to the distinguished leaders and authorities for entrusting me with this significant responsibility," he said.

Asserting that the state is blessed with abundant natural resources, fertile agricultural lands, and a strategic geographical location that makes it a hub for trade and commerce, he said, "I reaffirm my firm commitment in upholding the principles of fairness, integrity, and impartiality. I pledge to discharge my duties with the utmost diligence, ensuring that the democratic process is upheld and respected at all times."

He also noted that the state has also been a pioneer in implementing various welfare schemes that have benefited millions of people.

"The spirit of enterprise and innovation in the hearts of our people, who are known for their strength, hard work, dedication and determination," he added.

Radhakrishnan also said that while the constraints of the model code of conduct may temporarily limit certain actions and initiatives, they do not diminish collective determination to serve in the best interests of the people.

"I am committed to work tirelessly in collaboration with all stakeholders - of both centre and state governments, all political parties, the officials, civil society organizations and the common man to address the needs and aspirations of our people, ensuring that their voices are heard and their concerns are addressed. Together, let us embark on this journey of transformation, guided by the values of democracy, justice, and compassion," he added.

He called upon everyone to unite and embark on a journey of transformation, guided by the principles of democracy, justice, and compassion.

"Let us strive to create a society where every individual, regardless of their background or circumstances, has the opportunity to flourish and prosper," he said. (ANI)

