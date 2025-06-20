Ranchi, Jun 20 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Friday reserved its order in a petition filed by former minister Alamgir Alam seeking bail pursuant to his arrest in the alleged tender scam by the Enforcement Directorate.

Alam, a four-time MLA from Pakur from the Congress has been in custody since May 15 last year after the ED had started investigations into the former minister's involvement in facilitating tenders.

The case was heard by Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad, who after having heard the arguments of Alam and the ED, reserved the order.

Alam, formerly a cabinet minister, resigned from his office of Rural Development Ministry after the department's chief engineer Virendra Ram was arrested by the ED for his alleged involvement in money laundering.

Investigation revealed that Alam had allegedly provided tenders to selected companies and received commissions for facilitating tenders.

The investigation culminated in raids being conducted by the ED on the properties of Ram in Delhi, Jamshedpur, Patna and Ranchi.

Similarly, raids were also conducted on the premises of other engineers of the department including the residence of Sanjeev Lal, the personal secretary of Alamgir Alam.

In the course of the raids conducted by the ED, Sanjeev Lal's servant Jahangir Alam's house was also scanned. The raid in Jahangir Alam's house revealed possession of Rs 32 crore in cash.

The investigating authorities then alleged the former minister's involvement in accumulating huge amounts of cash and stashing it in the house of his employees.

Alamgir Alam was called for investigation by the ED and was then taken into custody for his alleged involvement in money laundering in the tender scam.

