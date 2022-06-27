Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 27 (ANI): Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Sunday boycotted the mega health camp organized in Khunti by the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry as Chief Minister Hemant Soren was not invited to the programme.

Gupta said that he boycotted the programme as the poster of the state's CM Hemant Soren was missing from the event.

While talking to ANI in Ranchi, Gupta said, "We went to the health camp in Khunti, it was a mega camp which was held by the Centre. There's a federal structure in the country but they didn't even put up a picture of the state's CM, it's politics, that's why I boycotted the programme."

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda was the chief guest of the event.

Governor Ramesh Bais had also attended the programme. (ANI)

