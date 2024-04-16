Sahibganj (Jharkhand) [India], April 16 (ANI): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Nazrul Islam has apologised for his derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that his statement is being "distorted" by some people.

The JMM leader had allegedly slammed the '400 paar' slogan of PM Modi and reportedly said that the Prime Minister would be "buried 400 feet below".

"I refute the statement. 'Bury 400 feet below' remark is being attributed to me. The statement is being distorted by people. I had said '400 sey pehle gaanth baandh denge'. I had spoken about ousting him from power. But even after that if someone's sentiment has been hurt, I apologise for that," Islam said in a video message on Tuesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has written to the Election Commission of India alleging a "murder conspiracy" against PM Modi and has demanded action against the JMM leader.

"JMM Central Committee member Nazrul Islam is conspiring to kill Prime Minister in Sahibganj. Nazrul islam, during a rally, said that PM Modi won't be given 400 seats instead he will be buried 400 feet below the ground. The way he has not just violated the Model Code of Conduct but has also committed crime under Section 295 A, 153 A and 506 of the Indian Penal Code," the BJP letter stated.

"It is being requested that an order should be issued for taking strong against Nazrul Islam," it added.

Polling for the Lok Sabha in Jharkhand is to be held in four phases--May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 12 seats in Jharkhand, with the BJP winning 11 of them. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress fared poorly, winning one seat each. (ANI)

