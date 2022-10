Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], October 7 (ANI): The Jharkhand Police have booked 11 people for allegedly setting a man on fire over the matter of an inter-community love affair in the Mahuatand Police Station limits of the Dhawaia village of the state, it informed on Friday.

"In Dhawaiya village of Mahuatand police station area, villagers killed a person over a love affair. The deceased hails from a Muslim community and was having an affair with a woman of a different community. As the locals were not happy with this, they attacked him yesterday (Thursday)," said Superintendent of Police, Bokaro.

He further said that the victim was provided with medical treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

"The victim was provided medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered the case under relevant sections and 11 accused have been arrested," he added mentioning that the situation in the village is currently peaceful.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on September 9, the Jharkhand Police had informed about one Deepak Soni of Chitvishram village, who was set ablaze by another man Kasamuddin by allegedly pouring petrol over him following a scuffle in the Garhwa district of Jharkhand. (ANI)

