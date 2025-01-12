Jamshedpur, Jan 12 (PTI) A four-member team headed by Jharkhand State Minority Commission (JSMC) chairman Hedayatullah Khan was formed to probe into the alleged mob lynching of a man in Seraikela-Kharswan district in December last year, officials said on Sunday.

JSMC has taken cognizance of the incident after All India Minority Welfare Front spokesman Sarfraz Hussain, in a letter, demanded a judicial enquiry into the alleged mob lynching of Sheikh Tazuddin in Adityapur.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: 2 Men Die of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning After Leaving ‘Chhole’ on Burning Stove Overnight for Cooking in Basai Village.

"We have formed a four-member team headed by Khan on Saturday and decided to investigate the matter," a top functionary of the commission said.

The team will visit Kapali on Monday to meet the deceased's family members to get details of the incident, Khan said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 12, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The JSMC team will also hold a meeting with senior district officials at Kapali Town Council auditorium to seek details of an action taken report in this connection, he said.

Tazuddin was seriously injured after he was allegedly beaten up by a group of unidentified persons in Sapra under the Adityapur Police Station limits on December 8 and later, he succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

Khan said the JSMC had sought the action taken report from Seraikela-Kharswan district's superintendent of police on December 26 last year but was yet to receive any response.

SP Mukesh Kumar Lunayat had on Wednesday said the sub-divisional police officer (Seraikela) has been entrusted with the investigation and asked to submit a report, which was still underway.

However, four accused had been surrendered before a court here.

The SP had said Tazuddin died in the course of treatment in the hospital about a week after the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)