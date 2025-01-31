Ranchi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Friday said it is on alert mode to check and prevent the outbreak of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in the state, cases of which have been reported in various parts of the country recently.

Chairing a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Hemant Soren directed senior officials to ensure that the state's apex health institute RIMS and other hospitals are equipped to deal with the disease, a rare nerve disorder.

Also Read | PM Internship Scheme, Public-Private Partnerships To Boost Skill Development and Vocational Training: Economic Survey 2024-25.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren convened a high-level review meeting with officials from the health department to assess the state's preparedness for the prevention and treatment of GBS. He directed the department to ensure swift identification of individuals suffering from Guillain-Barre Syndrome and ensure that special arrangements for their medical treatment are made in hospitals across the state," an official statement said.

The CM stressed the need to maintain adequate stockpiles of medicines, oxygen, and hospital beds.

Also Read | Kanpur Horror: 12-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Drugged and Sexually Assaulted by Cricket Coach, Accused Absconding.

Soren underscored the importance of extensive public awareness initiatives to educate the public about the prevention of GBS.

He urged the public not to panic and reassured that proper awareness and hygiene measures are the best defence against the disease.

The chief minister instructed officials to establish free examination centres for GBS in urban areas, particularly in regions where such cases have been reported in other states.

Soren highlighted the need to monitor individuals arriving in Jharkhand from areas with higher incidences of the disease to ensure early detection.

"Soren emphasised the importance of maintaining preparedness in all healthcare facilities. He asked civil surgeons to stay updated on developments related to GBS and to ensure that any suspected cases are immediately referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for timely treatment," the statement said.

GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs and loose motions.

Bacterial and viral infections generally lead to GBS as they weaken the immunity of patients, according to doctors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)