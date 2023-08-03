Ranchi, August 3: Jharkhand Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the Jharkhand Competitive Examination (Prevention and Redressal of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2023. The Bill is an effort to crack down on use of unfair means and irregularities in examinations and plug incidents of question paper leaks as it deals with stringent provisions of punishment for students caught cheating during examinations as well as nexus involved in leaking the question papers or any other unfair activities.

The Jharkhand Competitive Examination (Prevention and Redressal of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2023, will be a measure to crack down on the use of unfair means in competitive exams and also to prevent question paper leaks in the state.

The bill proposes strict punishment for cheating and paper leaks in competitive exams conducted by the Jharkhand government.

Any candidate caught cheating or using any unfair means during a competitive exam will be punished with three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh. On failure to pay the fine, the imprisonment will be another additional 9 months, the bill proposes.

