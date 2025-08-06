Gumla (Jharkhand) [India], August 6 (ANI): A top operative of the banned extremist outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), identified as Martin Kerketta, was killed in an encounter with police in Gumla district on Tuesday night, said an official.

According to a Gumla, Superintendent of Police (SP) statement, "A top operative of the banned extremist outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), identified as Martin Kerketta, was killed in an encounter with police last night. He was carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakhs declared against him. Police teams received information about his presence in the Kamdara area."

"When the police reached there, he, along with other aides, opened fire at the police teams. In retaliation, he was killed. A pistol has been recovered from his possession," said the police.

A police official said that an operation is currently underway.

Meanwhile, on July 26, the Gumla Police and Jharkhand Jaguar forces successfully eliminated three extremists affiliated with the banned outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) in Gumla district.

The encounter occurred on Saturday after police received specific information about the movement of the extremist group. District police and Jharkhand Jaguar forces launched a joint operation based on the intelligence input, leading to a fierce encounter with the extremists.

Three JJMP extremists were killed in the encounter, and their identification is currently underway. Security forces recovered an AK-47 and two INSAS rifles from the encounter site. A search operation is currently underway to apprehend any other extremists who may have escaped.

IG Operation, Michael Raj S said, "In an encounter with the extremist outfit JJMP (Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad), three extremists have been killed. Their identification is being done. Weapons, including one AK-47, were recovered. Police received specific information regarding the movement of this group; accordingly, a joint operation involving district police and the Jharkhand Jaguar was launched, and an encounter ensued. Search operation is underway." (ANI)

