Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], October 9 (ANI): Police on Saturday arrested the accused and sent him to judicial custody for allegedly setting a woman ablaze after she refused his marriage proposal.

"The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody," said Dumka DIG Sudarshan Prasad Mandal.

"An SIT has also been formed," he added.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the bereaved family.

The Jharkhand CM announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs through a tweet and expressed grief saying, "I am deeply grieved by the death of a daughter in Dumka's Jarmundi. I pray that the deceased's soul rests in peace and that her family gets the strength to bear the situation. The perpetrator is under police arrest. I have announced Rupees 10 lakh compensation for the deceased's family."

The 19-year-old girl was set ablaze by the accused on Thursday night, after which she succumbed to her burn injuries on. Her family is waiting for performing the last rites after the post-mortem is done.

Earlier in September, a class 12 girl Ankita, also succumbed to her injuries after being burnt alive while sleeping for turning down a proposal in Dumka. (ANI)

