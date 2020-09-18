Ranchi (Jharkhand), Sep 18 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 67,100 on Friday as 1,026 more people tested positive for the infection, while 11 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 590, a health official said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 13,703, while 52,807 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

The state has tested 20,431 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

