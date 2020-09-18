New Delhi, September 18: The Indian Railways will soon start levying a 'token user fee' from passengers taking trains from busy stations. According to a Times of India report, this will result in a marginal increase in the total fare. Reportedly, the user fee, collected for the redevelopment and modernisation of the railway stations will be included in the price of the ticket.

Railway Board chairman quoted in the report said that the when the redevelopment of the stations gets completed the user fee will go to the concessionaires and till then the collected user fee will be utilised by railways. Indian Railways to Cut Jobs and Would be Completely Privatised? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Calls Social Media Claims 'Misleading'.

There are around 7,000 stations on the Indian Railways network and the user fee will be levied at barely 10-15 percent of the stations where the footfall is projected to increase in the next five years. It is expected that the number of these stations is between 700 and 1,000. The officials have informed that the increase in the price ticket would be marginal and such that it won't pinch the pockets of the consumers.

