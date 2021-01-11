Ranchi, Jan 11 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,16,817 as 145 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll increased to 1,047 as two more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

The new cases were reported from Ranchi district (86), East Singhbhum (23) and Dhanbad (7), the official said.

The state now has 1,468 active cases, while 1,14,302 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

Jharkhand tested 12,316 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24-hours, the official added.

