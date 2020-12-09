Ranchi, Dec 9 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,10,639 as 182 more people tested positive for the virus, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 988 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24-hours, he said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of new infections at 67, followed by East Singhbhum (19) and Dhanbad (15), the official said.

Jharkhand now has 1,753 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,07,898 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 23,107 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

