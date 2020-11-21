Ranchi, Nov 21 (PTI) Jharkhand's coronavirus caseload rose to 1,07,157 on Saturday as 185 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

Two more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24-hours, pushing the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 939, he said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 74, followed by East Singhbhum (25) and Dhanbad (17), the official said.

One fatality each was reported in Gumla and Dhanbad districts, he said.

The state now has 2,594 active coronavirus cases, while 1,03,624 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

Jharkhand has tested 13,556 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

