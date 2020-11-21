India reports 46,232 new coronavirus infections, taking the total cases to 90,50,598. With 564 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,32,726. Total active cases at 4,39,747.
Assam: More than 10 houses gutted in fire at Raja Maidam Road, in Jorhat. No injuries reported so far; fire fighting operation underway.
Delhi: 12 people were injured after a UP Roadways bus crashed into a tree at New Friends Colony, last night. All injured were shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre.
Delhi's air quality in the 'very poor' category as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India).
Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesperson said on Friday. Trump Jr tested positive at the start of the week and has been "quarantining out at his cabin since the result”, the spokesman said.
New Delhi, November 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the eighth convocation of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU), Gandhinagar at 11 am on Saturday via video conferencing. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a '45 MW Production Plant of Monocrystalline Solar Photo Voltaic Panel' and 'Centre of Excellence on Water Technology' at the university, and will inaugurate the 'Innovation and Incubation Centre - Technology Business Incubation', 'Translational Research Centre' and 'Sports Complex'. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.
In the United States of America (USA), multiple people were injured in a shooting that took place at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported citing emergency radio traffic.
Devotees across the country offered Puja to the rising sun on the last day of Chhath Puja today. In Bihar, people offered 'Usha Arghya' to the sun at Patna College Ghat while in Varanasi, the devotees offered prayers to rising sun on the banks of river Ganga.