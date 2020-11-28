Ranchi, Nov 28 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,08,577 as 189 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said on Saturday.

One more patient succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 962, he said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 71, followed by East Singhbhum (24), and Latehar (14), he said.

The state now has 2,162 active coronavirus cases, while 1,05,453 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

Jharkhand has tested 18,966 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

