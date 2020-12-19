Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 19 (ANI): Jharkhand reported 274 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 1,12,606, according to the data released by the health department.

One fatality due to the virus was also reported on Friday, taking the death toll to 1,008.

Besides, 195 people recovered from the lethal infection pushing the tally for recovered cases to 1,09,891.

Meanwhile, with 22,889 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, India's total cases reached 99,79,447, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)

