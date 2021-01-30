Ranchi, Jan 30 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,18,602 as 45 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said on Saturday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,070 as one more person succumbed to the infection in the last 24-hours, he said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 33, followed by two cases each in East Singhbhum, Dhanbad, Gumla and Sahibganj, the official said.

The state now has 628 active cases, while 1,16,904 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

Jharkhand has tested 12,022 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Meanwhile, 8,759 healthcare workers received jabs of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

Among those vaccinated on Friday, only one healthcare worker reported Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI).

So far a total of 33,069 healthcare workers in the state have received COVID vaccines, he added.

