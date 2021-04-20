Ranchi, Apr 19 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,456 after 50 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, while 3,992 fresh cases took the tally to 1,62,945, the health department said in a bulletin on Monday.

It said that the number of active cases is 28,010 while the total number of recovered people is 1,33,479.

Of the fresh fatalities, 17 were reported from East Singhbhum district and 11 from state capital Ranchi, the bulletin said. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The new positive cases included 1,073 from Ranchi and 676 from East Singhbhum district.

Altogether 43,691 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours.

