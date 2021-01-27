Ranchi, Jan 27 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,18,425 as 65 more people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, a health department bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained at 1,064 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 53, followed by East Singhbhum (5) and Simdega (3), the bulletin said.

Jharkhand now has 772 active coronavirus cases, while 1,16,589 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

The state has tested 12,869 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, it added.

