Ranchi, Jan 18 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Saturday started the distribution of 'Shishu Shakti' packets, an enhanced version of the take-home ration (THR) for severely malnourished children, with the aim of making the state malnutrition-free, an official said.

Shishu Shakti, a food packet, is richer in energy, protein, and micronutrients compared to the THR currently provided by the government, the official added.

Minister Deepak Birua and Singhbhum MP Joba Majhi launched the initiative as a pilot project in Chakradharpur block of West Singhbhum district.

"Shishu Shakti is made from locally available grains, pulses, nuts and millet. It is designed to provide better results when given in age-appropriate quantities to severely malnourished children between six months and six years," according to an official release.

Sameera S, director of women, child development and social security department, said the pilot project would run for the next four months, along with ongoing monitoring of its feasibility.

"We have identified 397 severely malnourished children in the block. These children will receive Shishu Shakti alongside normal home-cooked meals. It's a feasibility test, and we will observe the children's improvement over the target period of four months," Sameera told PTI.

She added that if successful, the initiative would be expanded to all districts of the state.

According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), around 3.9 lakh children in Jharkhand are malnourished or underweight, she said.

According to her, the department has been taking several steps to combat malnutrition in the state.

"Supplementary nutrition is provided to over 11 lakh beneficiaries each month through 38,523 anganwadi centres. Hot cooked meals are served daily to children aged 3 to 6 at all anganwadi centres, and the state government has recently added eggs to these meals with additional funds from the state budget to ensure complete nutrition. In addition to the hot meals, micronutrient-fortified, energy-dense food THR is regularly provided to improve the nutritional status of mothers and children," the release said.

