Chennai, January 18: A violent clash broke out on Thursday night between two groups from Agaram and Pannandhur villages near Pochampalli in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district after a 20-year-old woman left her home to be with her lover. Police have intervened to prevent further violence, and 13 individuals have been booked for rioting.

According to the report by The New Indian Express, the incident began when V Aishwariya (20) from Pannandhur walked away from her family to live with her lover, A Suganeshwaran (21), in neighbouring Agaram village. The couple had been in a relationship for two years, and Aishwariya’s parents had recently confronted her about it, leading to her decision to leave home. Chennai Shocker: Man Switches Identity With Brother, Deceives Police for 20 Years Leading to Wrongful Conviction of Sibling in Tamil Nadu; Accused Finally Caught.

Upon learning of his daughter’s departure, Aishwariya’s father, M Vimal (40), along with other family members, travelled to Agaram. However, they mistakenly attacked the wrong house, assaulting M Vishva (22) and V Nirosha (39), demanding the release of Aishwariya. Vishva’s relatives fought back, escalating the situation into a violent clash.

Police from Nagathasampatti arrived to de-escalate the situation, but during the intervention, Sub-Inspector Sangeetha was pushed and fell unconscious. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Youth Dies by Suicide After Losing Mother’s Cancer Treatment Fund in Online Rummy Game.

Both parties involved in the clash belong to the same community, and police have ruled out any caste-related issues. Following the confrontation, police successfully mediated between the groups, and Aishwariya confirmed her intention to remain with Suganeshwaran.

To maintain peace, 50 police personnel were stationed between the two villages on Friday. Authorities have registered cases against 13 individuals from both sides.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2025 05:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).