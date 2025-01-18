Hyderabad, January 18: People on an amusement ride faced tense moments after it halted due to a technical malfunction, leaving them suspended mid-air for a few minutes at the annual 'Numaish' exhibition here. The incident occurred on January 16, when 10-12 people aboard the 'Ranger' swing ride got stuck for nearly 10 minutes until technicians fixed a malfunction related to the battery and its bearing, an organiser of the ride said.

The ride was temporarily halted due to a battery malfunction. Once the battery was replaced, the ride resumed, an official of the exhibition society said on Saturday. A video circulated on social media showed technicians carrying out repairs on the ride.

People Stuck Mid-Air on Swing Ride Due to Technical Glitch

Numaish in Hyderabad: Passengers stuck upside down in amusement ride An amusement ride at Hyderabad's Numaish got stuck upside down for more than 25 minutes on Thursday evening, January 16. The ride which reportedly had few passengers on board halted unexpectedly due to battery… pic.twitter.com/jElvGfP4e2 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 16, 2025

The ride organiser told media that the ride undergoes thorough checks daily before it is started for passengers. The technical issue was resolved, and the ride began functioning again, he added.