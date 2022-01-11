Ranchi, January 11: A special POCSO court in Ranchi sentenced three persons to life imprisonment till death with a fine of Rs 10,000 on each in a 2019 gangrape case of a minor girl.

The three accused have been identified as Khalid Raj, Yash Raj Suneja and Bablu.

Earlier, the court had convicted the three in the gang-rape case. A case was registered in 2019 at Mahila Police station in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

The victim who is a resident of Chaibasa district met Khalid Raj and others to record a local song. She had alleged that the trio took her to various places and raped her.

