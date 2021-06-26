Ranchi, Jun 26 (PTI) In a bid to fight against any possible third wave of COVID-19, the Jharkhand government is strengthening health services infrastructure and setting up paediatric intensive care units in district hospitals, a statement said on Saturday.

The district administrations have started working on development of special wards in medical facilities for treatment of coronavirus-positive children as doctors and health experts cautioned that boys and girls may be infected the most during the possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

Many district authorities have already set up at least one such facility and are in the process of developing other units in rural parts of the state, the statement said.

The administrations of several districts such as Koderma, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Gumla, Latehar and Giridih have already completed the work related to PICUs, it said.

In Ranchi, work for a 27-bed PICU has been completed, and at least 40 more beds will be added, while East Singhbhum district is arranging 30 beds for the paediatric intensive care unit.

A 20-bed PICU facility has been completed in Koderma, while Giridih and Hazaribag are developing paediatric wards in community health centres and Sadar Hospitals of the districts.

The work for developing PICU facilities in Dhanbad and Khunti districts is in the advanced stage of completion, the statement said.

At least 14.34 lakh people are below 18 years of age in the state, according to a manual prepared by the government for dealing with the COVID-19 third wave.

"Our government will leave no stone unturned to create the best possible health infrastructure for our children and citizens. The third wave has been anticipated but the government is preparing itself in advance to fight against it," Soren said.

The second wave was a lesson for the administration and helped it find loopholes in health services.

"I am keeping a close watch on every development. We are trying our best to create a robust medical infrastructure across the state," he said.

The chief minister also directed officials to strengthen paediatric wards in government hospitals with modern medical equipment so that infected patients in rural areas can avail the best possible treatment for free in their localities.

The PICU wards are being decorated with thematic artworks and paintings, while curtains, bedsheets and covers used in these units are colourful, an official said.

Apart from this, television sets are being installed, storybooks and other learning materials have been arranged for and dedicated play areas are being created in the medical facilities, he said.

The state is already on high alert following the detection of new coronavirus strains recently.

Apart from PICUs, the government has set up several medical facilities in collaboration with corporate houses like Tata Steel, Vedanta and SAIL for treatment of coronavirus patients.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)