Ranchi, May 31 (PTI) Jharkhand government on Wednesday said it would increase compensation to those who suffer attacks by wild animals.

For those who suffer major injuries it will now be Rs 1.5 lakh and for those who are disabled it will no go up to Rs 3.25 lakh.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"The compensation for victims of attack by wild animals has been increased to Rs 1.5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh in case of greivious injury while the compensation amount has been enhanced to Rs 3.25 lakh from Rs 2 lakh in case a person is rendered disabled on account of such attack," Cabient Secrtary Vandana Dadel said briefing the media after the cabinet meeting.

She said in case of minor injuries due to wild animal attack the compensation amount has been hiked to Rs 25,000 from an earlier Rs 15,000 while for damage to house and property it has been increased to Rs 1 lakh.

The state suffers from an increasing number of attacks by wild elephants who can not only kill or main people but aso destroy huts and cottages.

The cabinet also approved a proposal for transfer of 1.57 acre of land to Bank of India at Nagdi in Ranchi on a consideration of Rs 11.23 crore for construction of the administrative block of the public sector bank.

Nod was also given for transfer of 0.28 acres of land at Chandil in Seraikela-Kharsawan district to GAIL for construction of city gas station on a 30 years lease.

A 100-bed critical care health block hospital in Giridih under Ayushman Bharat Scheme was among other proposals approved.

