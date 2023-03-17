Ranchi, Mar 17 (PTI) The Jharkhand government is set to launch a dedicated 'job portal' on Friday, aiming at bringing together a common platform for aspirants and employers, an official said.

The portal will seek to provide 75 per cent employment of local candidates in the state's private sector, he said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren will unveil the portal at his chamber in the assembly, the official said.

It has been designed by the Department of Labour, Employment, Training and Skill Development.

Employers can share information about business, manpower and vacancy on the portal, while job aspirants can post their applications by registering themselves, an official release said.

The employers, who make use of the portal, will have to adhere to the Jharkhand State Employment of Local Candidates in Private Sector Act, 2021.

The act applies to shops, establishments, mines, enterprises, industries, companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms and any person employing 10 or more people in the private sector, the official added.

