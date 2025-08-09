Saraikela Kharsawa (Jharkhand) [India], August 9 (ANI): Two goods trains were derailed on Saturday in the Chandil area of Saraikela Kharsawa district, Jharkhand.

The authorities have begun the clearance and restoration operations to resume the services at the earliest.

The incident area is under the jurisdiction of South Eastern Railway's Adra Division.

Further details awaited.

Earlier this month, Two coaches of 15269 Muzaffarpur-Sabarmati Jan Sadharan Express derailed at Kanpur-Tundla section in Prayagraj Division, officials said.

According to railway officials, the 6th and 7th coaches from the engine derailed on the loop line of the station. (ANI)

