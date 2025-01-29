Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jan 29 (PTI) A 62-year-old woman from Jharkhand's Palamu district is among those killed in a stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela, which left at least 30 pilgrims dead and 60 others injured on Wednesday, the son of the deceased said here.

The incident occurred at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh when crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days.

Gayatri Devi (62) of Rajhara village had travelled with her husband, Amresh Pandey, daughter and other relatives to participate in the ritual.

While other family members managed to save their lives, Gayatri Devi died, her son Anuj Pandey said.

He said his mother's body is expected to reach their village late tonight as his younger brother, Ashish, who was stationed in the Army in Prayagraj, played a key role in assisting with the swift retrieval of the body.

"Ashish is now making his way back to Rajhara with the remains of my mother. My father, sister, and other relatives are safe," he said.

The loss has left the family and villagers in utter shock.

The family members said there was a sudden surge of pilgrims at the Sangam to take the holy dip around 3 am, the start of the auspicious hour.

Being held after 12 years, the Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren offered his condolences to pilgrims who lost their family members in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

"My condolences and prayers are with the bereaved pilgrim families. I wish for a speedy recovery to those injured in this tragic incident," the CM posted on X.

Soren hoped that the Union government would investigate the incident thoroughly and take steps to prevent such accidents in the future.

"We all must learn from such tragedies and ensure proper safety arrangements in the future so that such incidents do not happen again," he said.

Former BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash condoled the deaths at Prayagraj.

